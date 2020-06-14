Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rome police searching for suspect
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Rome police searching for suspect

Rome police searching for suspect

Rome police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fired a shotgun in the road on Depeyster Street Thursday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fired a shot gun on depeyster street.

Police say they're looking for a black male, stocky build, who was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident.

It happened last night before 11-30 on the 400 block of depeyster street.

Depesyter street at lawrence street was blocked off.

Rome police tell us they were getting inconsistent statements from witnesses about what happened.

They also say the parties they believe were involved were uncooperative.

If you know anything, call rome police at (315) 838-1902.

Let's get a first look at




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rome police investigate shots fired incident. [Video]

Rome police investigate shots fired incident.

Rome PD says a man with a gun, broke into a home and was chased away by a neighbor who fired a shotgun at the suspect as he fled.

Credit: WKTVPublished