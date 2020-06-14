Rome police searching for suspect

Rome police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fired a shotgun in the road on Depeyster Street Thursday night.

Fired a shot gun on depeyster street.

Police say they're looking for a black male, stocky build, who was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident.

It happened last night before 11-30 on the 400 block of depeyster street.

Depesyter street at lawrence street was blocked off.

Rome police tell us they were getting inconsistent statements from witnesses about what happened.

They also say the parties they believe were involved were uncooperative.

If you know anything, call rome police at (315) 838-1902.

