The pandemic has stopped the beat in one Wabash Valley town.

They hope to have it next year.

And... the marshall, illinois city band cancelled the rest of its season.

That's also due to "covid-19".

They announced the change on their facebook page.

They were set to perform tonight... on the "clark county courthouse lawn."

"the marshall city band" is one of the oldest bands in illinois.

It's brought music... to the marshall area... for