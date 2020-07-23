Buchanan County 10th Covid Death (7-23-20)

Missouri state health department has added another covid-19 death into buchanan county's death toll today... good evening, i'm bob cervera.

The news marks buchanan county's tenth death from the coronavirus.

The buchanan county health department says the death is a man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions.

With that tenth death, buchanan county has also seen an increase of four new cases in the last 24-hours -- bringing the county's total up to 1,033... there are currently six coronavirus hospitalizations at mosiac life care in st.

Joseph.

All of missouri has seen an increase of 1,637 new cases -- bringing the state's total up to 37,700 -- with 20 new deaths statewide.

The death toll now sits at 1,179.

No new nubmers for kansas today.

That state continues to sit at 24,104 cases -- with 308 deaths.

Residents near