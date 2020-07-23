Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Buchanan County 10th Covid Death (7-23-20)
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Buchanan County 10th Covid Death (7-23-20)
Buchanan County 10th Covid Death (7-23-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Missouri state health department has added another covid-19 death into buchanan county's death toll today... good evening, i'm bob cervera.

The news marks buchanan county's tenth death from the coronavirus.

The buchanan county health department says the death is a man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions.

With that tenth death, buchanan county has also seen an increase of four new cases in the last 24-hours -- bringing the county's total up to 1,033... there are currently six coronavirus hospitalizations at mosiac life care in st.

Joseph.

All of missouri has seen an increase of 1,637 new cases -- bringing the state's total up to 37,700 -- with 20 new deaths statewide.

The death toll now sits at 1,179.

No new nubmers for kansas today.

That state continues to sit at 24,104 cases -- with 308 deaths.

Residents near




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: 1,610 new cases, 28 new deaths statewide [Video]

COVID-19: 1,610 new cases, 28 new deaths statewide

Today the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,610 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths with one new death in Harrison County.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Latest COVID-19 Update In Dallas County Includes Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy [Video]

Latest COVID-19 Update In Dallas County Includes Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy

A 5-year-old boy who died from COVID-19 is Dallas County's first pre-teen death from the virus.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:15Published
COVID-19: 982 new cases, 13 new deaths statewide [Video]

COVID-19: 982 new cases, 13 new deaths statewide

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 982 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths with one new death in Jackson County.

Credit: WXXVPublished