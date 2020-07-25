Owners Come Home to Boxers and Bursted Couch

Occurred on October, 2019 / Pottstown, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "I had left my Boxer girls Athena and Freyja alone in the house for 20 minutes while I left to pick up our dinner.

I specifically said to them before I left to “be good girls” and I know they are good listeners and would never disobey me.

You can imagine my surprise when I came home to every dog owner's nightmare....the couch had exploded!

I know in my heart my two angels did not tear open my couch and throw fluff all over the place!

Thank god they were not hurt!

I’m sure it could have spread to the chairs if they were not there to stop it!"