A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published
It has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73.

The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist John McVie.

