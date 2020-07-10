Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil's Bolsonaro tweets negative COVID-19 test
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Brazil's Bolsonaro tweets negative COVID-19 test

Brazil's Bolsonaro tweets negative COVID-19 test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after weeks quarantined in his residence due to an infection.

Olivia Chan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Brazil's President Bolsonaro says he's recovered from coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's President Bolsonaro says he's recovered from coronavirus

Brazil's President Bolsonaro says he's recovered from coronavirus

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:53Published

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

 On July 7, Bolsonaro announced he tested positive for the coronavirus after presenting a fever and malaise, and he has been working from his residence ever..
WorldNews
Bolsonaro feeds the birds and rides his motorbike [Video]

Bolsonaro feeds the birds and rides his motorbike

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ventured out of his official residence on Friday to feed the birds as he recovers from coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil's racial reckoning: 'Black lives matter here, too'

 Police killed nearly six times as many people as in the US last year, and most of them were black.
BBC News

The Moment of Truth for BRICS: Challenges, Opportunities and the Way Forward

 As already known, BRICS is an association of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa joined the association in..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again BRASLIA - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced Wednesday that he still has the coronavirus,...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

Opoyis

Opoyi President Bolsonaro who tested positive of coronavirus on July 7 had repeatedly downplayed the risk of the coronavi… https://t.co/nC5aCZ01gD 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection

Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 16) said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November. Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday he's again tested positive for new coronavirus. He was first diagnosed last week and also revealed he's been medicating with the unproven..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro [Video]

Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, government data on Covid deaths,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:25Published