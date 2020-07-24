COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive of COVID-19. He informed about his condition through his twitter handle. In a tweet on his official account, the Chief Minister wrote, "My dear countrymen, I was having COVID-19 symptoms and, after a test, my report came back positive". The MP Chief Minister also appealed to all colleagues and individuals who have come in contact with him get their coronavirus test done.
Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases. Situation has affected businesses in the southern state. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner. Lakhs of devotees gather to worship and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Ganeshotsav, also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will fall in August. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued due to COVID-19.
Youth thrashed by grain traders allegedly over stealing grain sack in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on July 24. According to the traders, they caught the man red handed while stealing the grain sack. Police took the man in custody and investigating the matter.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24. Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today. 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July 23. Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 discharged cases and 13,132 deaths. 6 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,519 including 2,141 discharges and 128 active cases. Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,785 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 1,99,749 including 53,132 active cases, 1,43,297 discharged cases and 3,320 deaths. 1025 COVID-19 positive cases, 1866 patients recovered/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,28,389 including 1,10,931 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,777 deaths. 5328 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,810 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 9,08,735 tests have been done so far.
Congress workers held protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at Indian Youth Congress office in Jaipur. Congress leader and son of Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot Vaibhav Gehlot was also present in the protest. "BJP is trying to demolish the government elected by people. Centre government is not able to digest the hard work done by congress in the state for last one and half years, we have example of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka," said Vaibhav Gehlot while addressing the protesters.
India has reported single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in India in the last 24 hours, with this India has crossed 13 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases. Total COVID19 positive cases stand..