COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India.

On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples.

32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%.

Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368.

The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.