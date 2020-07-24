Global  
 

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected
COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India.

On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples.

32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%.

Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368.

The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.

'I'm completely healthy', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan after getting admitted at Covid hospital in Bhopal

 After testing positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was completely healthy after tests were conducted at a dedicated Covid..
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive of COVID-19. He informed about his condition through his twitter handle. In a tweet on his official account, the Chief Minister wrote, "My dear countrymen, I was having COVID-19 symptoms and, after a test, my report came back positive". The MP Chief Minister also appealed to all colleagues and individuals who have come in contact with him get their coronavirus test done.

Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19 [Video]

Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19

Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases. Situation has affected businesses in the southern state. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner. Lakhs of devotees gather to worship and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Ganeshotsav, also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will fall in August. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra reduces 25% syllabus for Classes 1-12 in view of COVID-19

 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also announced that 30% of the pre-existing syllabus has been reduced for students of classes 9 to 12.
Watch: Youth tied to pole, thrashed over allegedly stealing grain sack in MP [Video]

Watch: Youth tied to pole, thrashed over allegedly stealing grain sack in MP

Youth thrashed by grain traders allegedly over stealing grain sack in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on July 24. According to the traders, they caught the man red handed while stealing the grain sack. Police took the man in custody and investigating the matter.

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24. Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today. 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July 23. Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 discharged cases and 13,132 deaths. 6 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,519 including 2,141 discharges and 128 active cases. Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,785 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 1,99,749 including 53,132 active cases, 1,43,297 discharged cases and 3,320 deaths. 1025 COVID-19 positive cases, 1866 patients recovered/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,28,389 including 1,10,931 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,777 deaths. 5328 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,810 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 9,08,735 tests have been done so far.

Centre not able to digest hard work done by Congress in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot's son [Video]

Centre not able to digest hard work done by Congress in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot's son

Congress workers held protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at Indian Youth Congress office in Jaipur. Congress leader and son of Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot Vaibhav Gehlot was also present in the protest. "BJP is trying to demolish the government elected by people. Centre government is not able to digest the hard work done by congress in the state for last one and half years, we have example of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka," said Vaibhav Gehlot while addressing the protesters.

