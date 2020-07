Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:01s - Published 6 minutes ago Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim A group of 40 firefighters will be headed to Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas takes aim. Amy Johnson reports. 0

