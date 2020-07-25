Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Bus Driver Tried To Protect His Passengers. He Was Beaten With A Baseball Bat

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published
A Bus Driver Tried To Protect His Passengers. He Was Beaten With A Baseball Bat

A Bus Driver Tried To Protect His Passengers. He Was Beaten With A Baseball Bat

San Francisco, California, was an early adopter of mandatory preventative measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

One mandate called for the wearing of masks on all public transportation in the city by staff and by passengers.

According to Newser, three young men without masks boarded a public bus Wednesday afternoon.

After repeatedly asking them to don face coverings, the driver pulled over to escort the men off the bus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

San Francisco bus driver beaten with baseball bat after asking passengers to wear masks: police

A San Francisco bus driver was allegedly beaten with a wooden baseball bat last week after asking...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesSFGate



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Muni Operator Furious After Racial Slurs Accompany Baseball Bat Attack [Video]

Muni Operator Furious After Racial Slurs Accompany Baseball Bat Attack

Emily Turner reports on the Muni driver attacked with a baseball bat speaking about the assault by passenger who refused to wear masks on his bus (7-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:10Published