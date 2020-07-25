Author Recounts Raising A Son With Schizophrenia

Miriam Feldman's new memoir, 'He Came In With It: A Portrait of Motherhood and Madness' recounts raising a son with schizophrenia.

According to HuffPost, Feldman says that when one child “is on fire,” the other siblings are marginalized.

She also says it's extremely difficult to navigate a 'broken' medical system not set up to support people with mental illnesses.

Feldman says the medical profession sees its job as stabilizing schizophrenia's bad symptoms with medication--and that's it.

Streets and prisons have become the de facto mental health providers.

And my position on this is that it is not good enough.

These are our children.

Miriam Feldman Author, 'He Came In With It: A Portrait of Motherhood and Madness'