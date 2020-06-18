Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Holidaymakers told to self-isolate upon return from Spain
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Holidaymakers told to self-isolate upon return from Spain

Holidaymakers told to self-isolate upon return from Spain

The UK has removed Spain from its list of safe countries to travel to afterfears were raised that the European country was experiencing a second wave ofcoronavirus infections.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza [Video]

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza

Last-minute British holidaymakers have embraced the “new normal” travel experience by heading to Ibiza on the first weekend of the relaxation of UK quarantine rules.More than 500 sun-seekers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Coronavirus: How Spain re-opened for tourism [Video]

Coronavirus: How Spain re-opened for tourism

Spain's Balearic Islands invited 11,000 German tourists to come on holiday in a re-opening trial.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published
Spain unveils $4.8 bln aid for holiday sector [Video]

Spain unveils $4.8 bln aid for holiday sector

Spain has unveiled a package of financial aid for its tourism sector valued at about $4.8 billion. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published