Regis Philbin Dead At 88 Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published 11 minutes ago Regis Philbin Dead At 88 TV personality Regis Philbin has died. He was 88 years old. Philbin was best known for hosting “Live! With Regis and Kathie Le." Then, he hosted “Live! With Regis and Kelly.” Later he was the host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.” Philbin holds the record for the most hours on US television with 16,746.50. 0

