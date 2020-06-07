Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CM Thackeray flags off 25 advanced life support ambulances in Mumbai amid COVID-19
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:19s - Published
CM Thackeray flags off 25 advanced life support ambulances in Mumbai amid COVID-19

CM Thackeray flags off 25 advanced life support ambulances in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 25 flagged off 25 ambulances in Mumbai.

These ambulances will offer services in helping COVID patients in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art equipments including life assistance services.

Chief Minister Thackeray was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

'Will attend Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan,' says Uddhav Thackeray in 'Saamana' interview, dares opposition to topple Maha govt

 Regarding Ayodhya, Thackeray said that he had gone to the temple city even when he was not the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and had received respect there, so..
DNA

'Need a balance between health and economy': Thackeray on lifting lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that there needs to be a balance between health and economy.
DNA

Won't lift lockdown just to address economic concerns: Maharashtra CM

 "I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn't be shut again...
IndiaTimes

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high throughput labs of ICMR on July 27

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to launch 'high throughput COVID-19 testing' facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida on July 27

 According to a release from the PMO, these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus..
DNA
Mumbai Traffic Police gets 10 sports bikes under CSR campaign [Video]

Mumbai Traffic Police gets 10 sports bikes under CSR campaign

Mumbai Traffic Police have received 10 sports bike 'Gixxer 250 SF' under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) campaign. The bikes are equipped with a siren, blinker lights and other advance systems. DCP (Traffic) of Mumbai, Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, "These superbikes have been distributed to 10 different branches of Mumbai Traffic Police. The bikes can be used to clear the traffic jams and for other emergency services."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Fourth Monday of 'sawan' month celebrates at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple [Video]

Fourth Monday of 'sawan' month celebrates at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

On the occasion of the fourth Monday of the 'sawan' month, the Bhasma Aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in the morning on July 27. The priests wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast

Tropical Storm Hanna flipped tractor trailers, ripped roofs off houses and thrashed a south Texas coastline already badly hit by COVID-19 infections. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

COVID update: Record 4.4 lakh samples tested, active cases in Delhi dip to 11,904 [Video]

COVID update: Record 4.4 lakh samples tested, active cases in Delhi dip to 11,904

The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India but on a brighter side, India recorded highest ever, more than 4.4 lakh samples in a single day on July 26. Moreover, 36,145 patients recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours. The recovery rate touched nearly 64%. Maharashtra reported 9,431 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths on July 26. The total number of cases in the state rises to 3,75,799 including 1,48,601 active cases and 2,13,238 discharged cases. Delhi recorded 11,904 active cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,986 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Maharashtra HM gifts Rs 1 lakh to 85-yr-old 'lathi-kathi' artist [Video]

Maharashtra HM gifts Rs 1 lakh to 85-yr-old 'lathi-kathi' artist

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 25 met 85-year-old Shantabai Pawar, who performs 'Lathi Kathi' on streets of Pune to earn a livelihood. Anil Deshmukh gifted her Nauvari saree and Rs 1 lakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police

Filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, actress Kangana Ranaut and film director Karan Johar's manager have been summoned by Maharashtra Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "If needed Karan Johar can also be summoned, total number of 37 people have been summoned for the investigation till now" said Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was reportedly suffering from depression.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Anil Parab Anil Parab


Aaditya Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray Indian politician

Aaditya Thackeray moves Supreme Court against UGC's decision to conduct final year exams

 Earlier this month, the UGC had issued revised guidelines regarding the conducting of the terminal semesters (or the final year examinations) by the..
DNA

Final year exams before September 30: Aditya Thackeray files petition in SC

 Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday filed a petition before Supreme Court challenging the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to..
IndiaTimes
Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai [Video]

Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting. After meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Sonu said, "We have to support all the people who are suffering and need us. I will continue until the last migrant has reached his home. Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported and I want to thank everyone for that." Sonu Sood and CM Thackeray's meeting came on a day when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that 'There could be a political director behind what actor Sonu Sood is doing'. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been in the limelight for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home towns and won many hearts for his work in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra Kurla Complex Business district in Maharashtra, India


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Thackeray flags off 25 advanced life support ambulances in Mumbai | Track latest news updates h… 8 hours ago

WhatMoney1

WhatMoney COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Thackeray flags off 25 advanced life support ambulances in Mumbai | Track l... (https://t.co/dDwxbb3CDF) 8 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Thackeray flags off 25 advanced life support ambulances in Mumbai | Track latest news upda… https://t.co/ECYbUBxh52 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning [Video]

Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning

From India conducting a record 4.2 lakh Covi-19 tests to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro testing negative, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic. India on Saturday recorded the highest..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:45Published
Mumbai based couple helps needy during Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Mumbai based couple helps needy during Covid-19 pandemic

In the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a Mumbai based couple spent their savings to feed thousands of needy. 10 years back they setup a private english medium school in Malwani area of Mumbai's Malad having..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published
COVID-19 Support Groups A Life Line For Survivors Suffering Panic Attacks, Memory Loss, Other Lingering Symptoms [Video]

COVID-19 Support Groups A Life Line For Survivors Suffering Panic Attacks, Memory Loss, Other Lingering Symptoms

Though they're no longer battling the virus, many survivors of COVID-19 are suffering from a host of lingering symptoms like brain fog and panic attacks. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published