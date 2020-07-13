Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Put Winner Of RuPaul's Drag Race In Episode Thumbnail
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Netflix Put Winner Of RuPaul's Drag Race In Episode Thumbnail

Netflix Put Winner Of RuPaul's Drag Race In Episode Thumbnail

When it comes to spoilers, nowhere is safe.

Even if they had all the right hashtags and words muted on their social media feeds, many overseas fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race had this season’s All Stars winner spoiled for them on Saturday courtesy of Netflix itself.

(Because we’re not that dumb, we won’t be revealing the results here.

In a boneheaded error that I can only assume got someone fired, the streaming service showed a shot of the winning queen being crowned when users clicked to watch the final episode of the spin-offs fifth season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CodeCollect

Code Collect Netflix Put the Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race in an Episode Thumbnail and I Just Can’t Right Now https://t.co/sRGx8zNqOb 8 minutes ago

Gizmodo

Gizmodo Netflix put the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" in an episode thumbnail and I just can't right now.… https://t.co/DUQa2MSlOe 13 minutes ago

genstarchild

genstarchild Ru Paul is trending because Netflix accidentally revealed the #AllStars5 winner in a thumbnail but let's use this o… https://t.co/Iqfl4H5yOQ 7 hours ago

kealan_doherty1

Kealan RT @digitalspybrk: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 fans furious as Netflix spoils winner reveal https://t.co/d7r1kcII0w 7 hours ago

JosH_HeemZ

Coheem and Cambria RT @cecefayce: i find netflix fucking up rupaul drag race by putting the winner as the thumbnail for the episode hilarious. 8 hours ago

cecefayce

christine i find netflix fucking up rupaul drag race by putting the winner as the thumbnail for the episode hilarious. 8 hours ago

mrwillw

MR. WILL WONG 📸 Netflix UK posting a holding image of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 winner last night on their landing page… https://t.co/TH8b0dFk6n 8 hours ago

bouncenationke

Mega Bounce Nation Netflix spoils RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 winner https://t.co/mS96tdYYxr 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Drag Race Recap: Jane Krakowski Guest Judges The Stand-Up Smackdown | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap [Video]

Drag Race Recap: Jane Krakowski Guest Judges The Stand-Up Smackdown | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Watch our video on the Top 20 Must Have Merch for RuPaul's Drag Race Fans and let us know in the comments which one is your fav! Click to watch: https://wmojo.com/RuPaulMerch

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:51Published
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang [Video]

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang

The Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' school us in Drag slang. From "dusted" to "sickening," Shea Couleé, Jujubee, Derrick Barry, Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, Alexis Mateo, Ongina, India..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 08:31Published
Drag Race Recap: The Charles Family Backyard Ball | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap [Video]

Drag Race Recap: The Charles Family Backyard Ball | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Looks like we're invited to a Ru family cookout! Sam is here to break down the sixth episode of All Stars 5 in MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap! What was YOUR favorite backyard ball eleganza look? Let us know..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:07Published