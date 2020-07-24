Global  
 

Major Storms Headed For Texas And Hawaii
Both Texas and Hawaii are bracing for hurricanes this weekend as storms began making their way toward the states Friday night.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said, noting Hanna currently has wind speeds of up to 50 mph.

“We’re thinking this is mainly a heavy rain and flash flood event,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Reilly said on Friday evening, adding, “some elevated tides will cause some coastal flooding, especially as you get down south of Sargent down into the Matagorda Bay area.”

