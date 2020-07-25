Antique tractors cruise through Edgar and Clark counties

Sanitizer was available.

Coronavirus has impacted many events.

One annual event that puts anitique tractors on full display -- spanning 2-illinois counties -- was scaled back to just a day.

We're talking -- of course -- about the bi-county tractor cruise.

In years past... nearly 70-tractors from states across the midwest would cruise from edgar to clark county for 2-days.

Covid-19 forced the cancelation of many tractor events and traveling plans.

While fewer people were able to participate this year... organizer "mike duzan" says this cruise gives people a chance to take in the beauty of nature.

18:37:29-18:37:41 "you're going slow enough to where you can see stuff.the deer ...you know.

You see things that you drive by everyday that you just don't notice" the group cruised from paris... to clarksville... then back to paris at about 12-miles