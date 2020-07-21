|
|
|
|
Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 210 New Cases, 12 Deaths
|
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 210 New Cases, 12 Deaths
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 108,107 while the total number of deaths is 8,291.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
ZERO coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Sussex during the latest reporting period, for the...
The Argus - Published
Also reported by •RTTNews
|
Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New...
WorldNews - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|