Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj

Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj

After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples for the speedy recovery.

Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of their CM.

The priest in Siddhivinayak temple in Ujjain was seen reciting 'Ganesh Vandana', the mantra read for special purposes.

CM has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan 17th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected [Video]

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples. 32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368. The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

'I'm completely healthy', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan after getting admitted at Covid hospital in Bhopal

 After testing positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was completely healthy after tests were conducted at a dedicated Covid..
IndiaTimes

Ujjain Ujjain Metropolitan City in Madhya Pradesh, India

Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple [Video]

Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

At Nagchandreshwar Temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, traditional 'pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami on July 25. The interesting point is that this temple opens only once in a year on of Nag Panchami. Thousands of devotees used to come at temple for 'darshan' from different part of country every year. However, this year only 'Online Darshan' is available for devotees."Due to coronavirus pandemic, not lot more people come to temple for 'Darshan'. However, we performed traditional 'pooja' rituals at temple and online 'Darshan' availed for devotees," said the priest. The festival is observed to worship Nagas and snakes, is celebrated every year on the month on 'Saawan'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Stayed away from Vikas Dubey to avoid bad influence on children: Gangster's wife [Video]

Stayed away from Vikas Dubey to avoid bad influence on children: Gangster's wife

Richa Dubey, prime accused of Kanpur encounter, Vikas Dubey's wife on July 24 recalled the night and narrated the incident. She said that she took decision to stay away from Vikas Dubey as she did not want her children to follow their father footsteps. Vikas was an anxiety patient and she feels that the prime accused had an anxiety attack and during that panic attack he committed the crime. Reacting on Dubey's encounter case on Supreme Court, Richa asserted that she has full faith on judiciary and she will respect the judgment. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police o July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain while he was on the run following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter on after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in India

Watch: 'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple [Video]

Watch: 'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

In the ongoing auspicious month of Sawan, priests in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on July 20. Sawan or Shrawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
'Sawan' month: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on 2nd Monday [Video]

'Sawan' month: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on 2nd Monday

Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on second Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh. The priests were seen wearing face masks and maintained social distancing while performing 'Aarti' and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. This year, 'Sawan' month began from on July 06 and it will end on August 03. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Bhopal Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India

Madhya Pradesh minister tests positive for COVID-19, lockdown in Bhopal from tomorrow

 Arvind Singh Bhadoria was admitted to the Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday night after he tested positive for COVID-19. Bhadoria..
DNA
Raksha Bandhan: Women make 'Swadeshi Rakhi' under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative [Video]

Raksha Bandhan: Women make 'Swadeshi Rakhi' under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative

Women in parts of the country are making Rakhi under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative as Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and market has observed a boycott towards Chinese Rakhi and gifts. The materials used in making these Rakhi are 'Made in India.' Women living in Nirbhaya Ashram Shelter Home in Bhopal are making Rakhi ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Nirbhaya Ashram Shelter Home, Director Samar said, "I request all sisters to tie the thread of love prepared in the country rather than the one's from china." PM Modi's message not just went down well in adults but in students too. A class 10th student in Aligarh made 'Swadeshi Rakhi' for her relatives and friends to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple remains deserted on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan' [Video]

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple remains deserted on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan'

On the third Monday of auspicious Sawan month, priests of Baba Baidyanath Temple preformed aarti and prayers of Lord Shiva. Most of the states are not allowing devotees to visit temples to contain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Sawan Somwar: Devotees offer prayers from outside Ranchi temples, express disappointment [Video]

Sawan Somwar: Devotees offer prayers from outside Ranchi temples, express disappointment

On the first Monday of the auspicious 'Sawan' month, devotees on July 6 offered prayers from outside Pahari Mandir in Ranchi. The portals of Pahari Mandir remain closed for the devotees amid COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Watch: Devotees flock to temples, offer prayers on first Monday of sawan month [Video]

Watch: Devotees flock to temples, offer prayers on first Monday of sawan month

Devotees performed 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva on first Monday of sawan month. Temple authorities have been disinfecting temple premises regularly. Devotees and priest were seen wearing masks amid..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:12Published