Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj

After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples for the speedy recovery.

Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of their CM.

The priest in Siddhivinayak temple in Ujjain was seen reciting 'Ganesh Vandana', the mantra read for special purposes.

CM has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.