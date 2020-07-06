Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples. 32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368. The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.
At Nagchandreshwar Temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, traditional 'pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami on July 25. The interesting point is that this temple opens only once in a year on of Nag Panchami. Thousands of devotees used to come at temple for 'darshan' from different part of country every year. However, this year only 'Online Darshan' is available for devotees."Due to coronavirus pandemic, not lot more people come to temple for 'Darshan'. However, we performed traditional 'pooja' rituals at temple and online 'Darshan' availed for devotees," said the priest. The festival is observed to worship Nagas and snakes, is celebrated every year on the month on 'Saawan'.
Richa Dubey, prime accused of Kanpur encounter, Vikas Dubey's wife on July 24 recalled the night and narrated the incident. She said that she took decision to stay away from Vikas Dubey as she did not want her children to follow their father footsteps. Vikas was an anxiety patient and she feels that the prime accused had an anxiety attack and during that panic attack he committed the crime. Reacting on Dubey's encounter case on Supreme Court, Richa asserted that she has full faith on judiciary and she will respect the judgment. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police o July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain while he was on the run following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter on after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.
In the ongoing auspicious month of Sawan, priests in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on July 20. Sawan or Shrawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on second Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh. The priests were seen wearing face masks and maintained social distancing while performing 'Aarti' and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. This year, 'Sawan' month began from on July 06 and it will end on August 03. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
Women in parts of the country are making Rakhi under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative as Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and market has observed a boycott towards Chinese Rakhi and gifts. The materials used in making these Rakhi are 'Made in India.' Women living in Nirbhaya Ashram Shelter Home in Bhopal are making Rakhi ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Nirbhaya Ashram Shelter Home, Director Samar said, "I request all sisters to tie the thread of love prepared in the country rather than the one's from china." PM Modi's message not just went down well in adults but in students too. A class 10th student in Aligarh made 'Swadeshi Rakhi' for her relatives and friends to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.
On the first Monday of the auspicious 'Sawan' month, devotees on July 6 offered prayers from outside Pahari Mandir in Ranchi. The portals of Pahari Mandir remain closed for the devotees amid COVID-19..