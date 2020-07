'House a Vet' helps 87-year-old Army veteran in Stuart

For the first time since the pandemic began, volunteers and veterans with "House a Vet" helped an 87-year-old Army veteran in Stuart by repairing his carport and painting his house at no cost to him.

HOUSE A VET HOLDS A PANTRY FOR VETERANS IN NEED IN MARTIN COUNTY