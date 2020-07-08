Chiefs player first to announce he will skip upcoming season due to pandemic

|
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Canadian NFL player and medical school graduate
Kansas City's Duvernay-Tardif is first NFL player to opt out of seasonKansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season because of coronavirus fears.
BBC News
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif becomes first NFL player to opt out of 2020 seasonCiting concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first known NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season.
USATODAY.com
Kansas City Chiefs National Football League franchise in Kansas City, Missouri
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Agrees to Historic $500M Contract
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL owners, players reach financial and practice agreements that will allow 2020 training camps to start on timeLeague lays out itinerary for camps, specifics for opt-out provisions and a way to spread expected financial losses over future salary caps.
USATODAY.com
Washington’s N.F.L. Team Will Retire Its Logo and Adopt a Temporary New NameFor now, the team will be recognized as the Washington Football Team.
NYTimes.com
