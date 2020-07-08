Global  
 

Chiefs player first to announce he will skip upcoming season due to pandemic
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the only NFL player who is also a medical doctor, announces on social media he will skip upcoming season

