Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Sailor In All Of Us
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Sailor In All Of Us

Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Sailor In All Of Us

Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Sailor In All Of Us - Plot synopsis: A fast living, cynical London music executive (Daniel Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he's pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen (led by James Purefoy).

He becomes the ultimate "fish out of water" as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families (including Tuppence Middleton) who value friendship and community over fame and fortune.

As he's drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he's forced to reevaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Nelson's Blood [Video]

Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Nelson's Blood

Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Nelson's Blood Plot synopsis: A fast living, cynical London music executive (Daniel Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he's pranked by his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:16Published
Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Unique Sound [Video]

Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Unique Sound

Fisherman's Friends Movie Clip - Unique Sound - Plot synopsis: A fast living, cynical London music executive (Daniel Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he's pranked by his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:16Published