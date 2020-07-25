|
|
|
|
Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death
|
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death
San Diego reporters and entertainment icons remembered Regis Philbin on Saturday following the TV icon's death.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Regis Philbin, the boisterous television personality who gained a devoted following on his...
Seattle Times - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Regis Philbin visits ABC 10News studios in 2018
Regis Philbin, the long-time talk show host who holds the Guiness Book world record for most hours on television, returned to his roots in 2018 with a visit to 10News.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:08Published
|
TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88
According to a family statement obtained by People and ABC, Philbin passed away from natural causes July 24, one month shy of his 89th birthday.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:22Published
|
Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88
[NFA] Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host, has died at the age of 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. Colette Luke has more.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01Published
|