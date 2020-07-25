Regis Philbin dead at 88

|
Nats ("live with regis and kathie lee," from buena vista television): kathie lee: rege... regis: yes... kathie lee: your lips are chapped.
Regis: that's right, frank, take the tight close up!
Blessed with the gift of gab, regis philbin spent his career in the spotlight.
He co-hosted t- v's long-running "live with regis and kathie lee."
And later "live with regis and kelly."
Regis philbin/television personality: "i won one emmy: best host, day time host -- when i was in between co-hosts ironically enough."
Nats ("live with regis and kelly," from abc/buena vista television): "we have a malfunction here and i'm enjoying it!
(laugh)" his quick wit and spontaneous ad libs charmed t-v audiences for decades.
A talent he credited to his irish-italian upbringing.
Regis philbin/television personality: "my mother had a lot of sisters and brothers and nephews and nieces, and they all would converge on our home in the bronx//and i think that gave me whatever talking ability i had, because if you didn't talk with them, you weren't going to get a word in edgewise."
Nats philbin was born august 25-th, 19-31.
Despite his parents' large extended family, regis francis xavier philbin was an only child until he was in college -- when his parents had another son.
He graduated from notre dame with a sociology degree -- then served in the u-s navy.
Nats ("the joey bishop show" from bellmar enterprises): sammy davis jr.: that's wild to wear it like that.
Regis: what does that mean, sammy?
Any special significance?
Sammy davis jr: no, like it's a thing man.
That's his thing.
Regis: well i'm glad he finally got one!
The bronx native eventually landed a spot as comedian joey bishop's sidekick on "the joey bishop show."
The gig gave him access to the rat pack -- hollywood's royalty in the late 60's.
Nats more co-hosting jobs and other television roles came along.
He even shared the spotlight with his second wife, joy, who often filled in as co-host on his "live" show.
Nats philbin racked up some huge camera time morning and night.
In 20-11, he broke his own guinness world record for the moston- camera hours on u-s t-v.
Nats ("live with regis and kelly," from abc/buena vista television): "a new guinness world record 16,746 and a half hours!
(clapping, confetti comes down)."
He proved he could charm nighttime audiences -- hosting abc's quiz show, "who wants to be a millionaire?"
Nats ("who wants to be a millionaire?"
From abc): "let's play millionaire right now!"
Philbin was a frequent guest on the late show with david letterman - even filling in for him when the late night host underwent quintuple bypass surgery.
Nats ("the late show with david letterman" from cbs/worldwide pants): regis: you start from number 10 and work down to 1 right?
Letterman: what do you think, einstein?
Regis: excuse me!
The guy calls this morning.
"reege!
Please, come help!
It'll be co-host!
It'll be something new!
Please!
Please, regis!"
Philbin often said it was his work, the exchanges with his numerous co- hosts and guests, that gave him lasting satisfaction.
For a man with so many questions, he spent his life sharing the answers with us all.
Nats --tag-- regis philbin's family says he died of natural causes.
.
|
|
|
|
