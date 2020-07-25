Regis Philbin dead at 88

TV star Regis Philbin died on Saturday. Here is a tribute to his career.

Nats ("live with regis and kathie lee," from buena vista television): kathie lee: rege... regis: yes... kathie lee: your lips are chapped.

Regis: that's right, frank, take the tight close up!

Blessed with the gift of gab, regis philbin spent his career in the spotlight.

He co-hosted t- v's long-running "live with regis and kathie lee."

And later "live with regis and kelly."

Regis philbin/television personality: "i won one emmy: best host, day time host -- when i was in between co-hosts ironically enough."

Nats ("live with regis and kelly," from abc/buena vista television): "we have a malfunction here and i'm enjoying it!

(laugh)" his quick wit and spontaneous ad libs charmed t-v audiences for decades.

A talent he credited to his irish-italian upbringing.

Regis philbin/television personality: "my mother had a lot of sisters and brothers and nephews and nieces, and they all would converge on our home in the bronx//and i think that gave me whatever talking ability i had, because if you didn't talk with them, you weren't going to get a word in edgewise."

Nats philbin was born august 25-th, 19-31.

Despite his parents' large extended family, regis francis xavier philbin was an only child until he was in college -- when his parents had another son.

He graduated from notre dame with a sociology degree -- then served in the u-s navy.

Nats ("the joey bishop show" from bellmar enterprises): sammy davis jr.: that's wild to wear it like that.

Regis: what does that mean, sammy?

Any special significance?

Sammy davis jr: no, like it's a thing man.

That's his thing.

Regis: well i'm glad he finally got one!

The bronx native eventually landed a spot as comedian joey bishop's sidekick on "the joey bishop show."

The gig gave him access to the rat pack -- hollywood's royalty in the late 60's.

Nats more co-hosting jobs and other television roles came along.

He even shared the spotlight with his second wife, joy, who often filled in as co-host on his "live" show.

Nats philbin racked up some huge camera time morning and night.

In 20-11, he broke his own guinness world record for the moston- camera hours on u-s t-v.

Nats ("live with regis and kelly," from abc/buena vista television): "a new guinness world record 16,746 and a half hours!

(clapping, confetti comes down)."

He proved he could charm nighttime audiences -- hosting abc's quiz show, "who wants to be a millionaire?"

Nats ("who wants to be a millionaire?"

From abc): "let's play millionaire right now!"

Philbin was a frequent guest on the late show with david letterman - even filling in for him when the late night host underwent quintuple bypass surgery.

Nats ("the late show with david letterman" from cbs/worldwide pants): regis: you start from number 10 and work down to 1 right?

Letterman: what do you think, einstein?

Regis: excuse me!

The guy calls this morning.

"reege!

Please, come help!

It'll be co-host!

It'll be something new!

Please!

Please, regis!"

Philbin often said it was his work, the exchanges with his numerous co- hosts and guests, that gave him lasting satisfaction.

For a man with so many questions, he spent his life sharing the answers with us all.

Nats --tag-- regis philbin's family says he died of natural causes.

