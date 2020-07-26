Global  
 

The secret weapon against pandemics | Georges C. Benjamin
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 32:41s - Published
The coronavirus pandemic won't be the last crisis to test public health systems worldwide, says physician and health policy leader Georges C.

Benjamin.

He details what's needed to lead us out of the pandemic and prevent future ones -- including a robust governmental health entity equipped with updated technology and well-trained staff -- and explains how citizens, businesses and political leaders can do their part to put public health first.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by science curator David Biello and head of TED Chris Anderson, was recorded on May 20, 2020.)

