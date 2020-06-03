Chiefs’ first opponent on 'Run it Back' tour: COVID-19

THE DEAL IS REPORTED TOBE UP TO 2 MILLIONDOLLARSIN OTHER CHIEFS NEWS,PLAYERS BACK AT THEFACILITY ONSATURDAY...THANKFULLYTHE NFL AND NFL PLAYERSASSOCIATION CAME TOTERMS FRIDAYAFTERNOON ALLOWINGFOR AN ON TIME START TOTRAINING CAMP...NOW CAMP WILL BE FILLEDWITH NEW COVID-19SAFETY PROTOCOLS INPLACE TO KEEP TEAMSSAFE...SPORTS REPORTERAARON LADD HAS DETAILSON THE CHANGESLADD ON CAMBEFORE THE CHIEFS FACEANOTHER NFL OPPONENT,THEY"LL BATTLE ONEBETWEEN THE FOUR WALLS OFTHEIR TRAINING FACILITY.TEAM STAFF CALLING COVID-19,THE INVISIBLE ENEMY AHEAD OFTRAINING CAMP 2020.TK PKGRICK BURKHOLDER // CHIEFS VPOF SPORTS MED ANDPERFORMANCESIt took this whole village togetus to today.

It"s going totake awhole village to get us toSeptember10th and it"s going to takeevenmore people as we add to theship,to get us through February.ANDY REID // CHIEFS HEADCOACHSWe think that we"re goingtoput the players in a positionwherethey"re safe.WITH AN AGREEMENT OFFICIALBETWEEN THE LEAGUE AND THEPLAYERS UNION -- THE CHIEFSARE BACK IN THE TEAM FACILITY.TEAM STAFF WORKING AROUNDTHE CLOCK TO ESTABLISHPROPER PROTOCOLS ANDSAFETY MEASURES.CLYDE EDWARDS HELAIRE //FIRST RB SELECTED IN 2020DRAFTSThe way everything isdisplayedhere and set up here, I feelabsolutely safe.PATRICK MAHOMES // SIGNED10-YEAR EXTENSION THISOFFSEASONSSeeing all the protocols andallthe safety things that Rick andthoseguys have put forth, it"s mademe feel even better than I feltcomingin.PATRICK MAHOMES // SIGNED10-YEAR EXTENSION THISOFFSEASONSAnd so that"s kind of putmymind at ease knowing that I"minthe best possible situationgiven thetime, to be as safe and ashealthy aspossible.ANDY REID // CHIEFS HEADCOACHSThere"s got to be a littlegiveand take going onhere...responsibility I guesswould bethe term.

When we all leave thebuilding, coaches and players,thatwe handle ourselves properly.ON CAM TAGOFF THE FIELD THE LEAGUEWILL REPORTEDLY BAN PLAYERSFROM ATTENDING NIGHTCLUBSAND CROWDED BARSTHROUGHOUT THE SEASON --WITH FINES ISSUED FOR THOSEWHO DON"T COOPERATE.BACK TO YOU HAYLEY