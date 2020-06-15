Global  
 

Alabama has 60% Response Rate to the Census
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Alabama has 60% Response Rate to the Census
One Local Group is Working to Get Everyone Counted
Some delays in the evening.

Happening now -- time is running out for you to respond to the census.

Right now -- alabama has a response rate of exactly 60- percent.

Here in north alabama -- madison county has the highest response rate at 72-perecent.

Morgan county follows at nearly 68-percent.

On the other end of the spectrum -- dekalb county has the lowest response rate in the region at about 50- percent.

Today -- the greater huntsville chapter of the links and the coalition for justice through civic engagement were out this morning working to get people to fill out the census.

They say that while huntsville has one the highest response rates overall, historically, renter- occupied, multi-family housing neighborhoods are under- represented.

This group of volunteers wanted to make




