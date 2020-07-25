Global  
 

Sources: Actress Spencer Grammer, Man Slashed Outside East Village Restaurant
Sources: Actress Spencer Grammer, Man Slashed Outside East Village Restaurant

Sources: Actress Spencer Grammer, Man Slashed Outside East Village Restaurant

Neighbors are rattled after two people were slashed outside an East Village restaurant.

Sources say one victim was actress Spencer Grammer; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Sources Say Actress Spencer Grammer, Man Injured In East Village Slashing

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, but police did not elaborate on how serious those...
CBS 2 - Published

Kelsey Grammer's Daughter Spencer Injured in Knife Attack at NYC Restaurant

Kelsey Grammer‘s daughter Spencer Grammer is among the victims who were attacked by a man with a...
Just Jared - Published


2 Slashed Outside East Village Restaurant [Video]

2 Slashed Outside East Village Restaurant

Two people were slashed outside of a restaurant in the East Village, and sources tell us one victim is actor Kelsey Grammer's daughter; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:10Published