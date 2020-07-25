Sources: Actress Spencer Grammer, Man Slashed Outside East Village Restaurant
Neighbors are rattled after two people were slashed outside an East Village restaurant.
Sources say one victim was actress Spencer Grammer; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
2 Slashed Outside East Village RestaurantTwo people were slashed outside of a restaurant in the East Village, and sources tell us one victim is actor Kelsey Grammer's daughter; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.