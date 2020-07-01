Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. He wished the countrymen on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' and said that sacrifice of soldiers will always serve as a source of inspiration for everyone.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. Singh was accompanied by MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs. They also paid tribute to Kargil was heroes. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.
Around 12,000 rakhis have been collected from all over the world by Vadodara school principal ahead of the festival. It will be sent to the soldiers of Indian Army as a tribute. Sanjay Bachhav will send the rakhis to soldiers deployed in border areas. While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Bachhav said, "I started this in 2015 with 75 rakhis. We couldn't get rakhis from students this year as schools are closed due to COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a volunteer, Himali Patel said, "We have received over 12,000 rakhis. Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also sent us rakhis through their proxies in the country." "We will put these rakhis in tricoloured boxes and send it to soldiers posted in Siachen, Galwan valley and Kargil."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his surprise visit to Leh hailed bravery of Indian soldiers at the border. "Today the head of every citizen of the country bows to you in respect. From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," said PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh.
The son of village head, shot dead after clash broke out between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. Several people got and many injured in the incident. Injured were taken to nearby hospital. The incident took place on the night of July 25. "We have not received any written complain yet, but we are investigating the matter," said Rampur's Additional Superintendent of Police, Arun Kumar Singh.
Muslims community is making preparations ahead of Eid ul-Adha which will be celebrated on July 31, August 1. Sheep and goats sellers are coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli to sell goats. However, many sellers are selling their goats and sheep online amid COVID-19 pandemic. The sale of goats is at all-time low this year due to COVID-19 and lockdown. The celebration of Eid ul-Adha will not be that grand this year amid the pandemic.
Devotees flocked to Sarpraj Shri Tashkeshwar Teerth Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Naag Devta. 'Pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami. The devotees also maintained socials distancing while offering prayers. The festival is observed to worship snakes and is celebrated every year in the month of 'Sawan'.
Devotees took holy dip in River Ganga on the third Monday of pious month of 'Sawan'. 'Sawan' is considered as one of the holiest auspicious months in the Hindu religion and it is dedicated to worship Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
An NGO extended support to women refugees from Pakistan living in Majnu-ka-Tila, so that they can earn their livelihoods by making rakhis. One of them, Rani said, "We're making rakhis for our brothers who're fighting for us at borders. We want to thank them, our blessings are with them." Rakshabandhan will fall on August 03 this year.
Artists from West Yorkshire-based Sand In Your Eye create a massive sand drawing on the beach at Whitby, North Yorkshire, to highlight the importance of social distancing. Interview with artist Jamie..
