Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes
Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war.

The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes.

