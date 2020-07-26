Scrap school bus recycled and turned into noodle restaurant in Thailand

An old yellow school bus has been recycled by turning it into a noodle restaurant in Ang Thong, central Thailand.

Owner Pairoj Thanomwong said he had the idea for the cafe after developing an interest in metal work, which he has used to decorate the inside of the bus and the surrounding garden.

He serves the noodles and eggs in bowls made of rain tree wood - proving popular with locals in the region, around 60 miles north of capital Bangkok.

Pairoj said: "I used parts from scrap cars to decorate the exterior of my metal figure museum, then I had the idea that the old vehicles could also be used for other purposes, such as this restaurant.

''I would like to see more people recycle scrap metal to create new items, as they are unique and people are always interested in looking at them.''