Coronavirus pandemic: UK to quarantine travellers from Spain
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:31s - Published
The move follows a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases recorded in Spain in recent days.

Tweets about this

christi20891321

LadyC I Wish #Stupid #Brits would Quit Whinging about equally stupid situations they get themselves in. Don’t Travel duri… https://t.co/77T4JRQhrm 2 minutes ago

lomelindi12

lomelindi12 There seems to be a lot of denial about the reality of a pandemic. Is it ‘I was good for 4 mths , now I can do the… https://t.co/tk9HrAuWOr 29 minutes ago

lomelindi12

lomelindi12 ‘We wouldn’t have travelled if we’d thought there was any possibility of this happening’. Ok. But you need to ask… https://t.co/BqOQnIfkTJ 31 minutes ago

carvedphysique

Carvedphysique09 RT @MusafirNamah: #coronavirusuk Travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days, under new coronavirus travel rul… 2 hours ago

MusafirNamah

Musafir Namah #coronavirusuk Travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days, under new coronavirus trav… https://t.co/l5HuH0u58m 2 hours ago

MikeCur10692402

the one contained Umm GLOBAL PANDEMIC.... lockdown for 3 months.... advice changing DAILY...... but nope, its all the goverments faul… https://t.co/rglJMntXb6 4 hours ago

SorryINoddedOrf

Ed Cannot believe people who want to go on holiday abroad during this pandemic, it’s just crazy #Spain #Quarantine… https://t.co/lo3oJnCYYh 13 hours ago

MusafirNamah

Musafir Namah #coronavirusus Massachusetts Gov. announced an executive order in from August 1 and require travellers to the state… https://t.co/Nq7lgKOpQI 2 days ago


