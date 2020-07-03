Coronavirus pandemic: UK to quarantine travellers from Spain
The move follows a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases recorded in Spain in recent days.
LadyC I Wish #Stupid #Brits would Quit Whinging about equally stupid situations they get themselves in. Don’t Travel duri… https://t.co/77T4JRQhrm 2 minutes ago
lomelindi12 There seems to be a lot of denial about the reality of a pandemic. Is it ‘I was good for 4 mths , now I can do the… https://t.co/tk9HrAuWOr 29 minutes ago
lomelindi12 ‘We wouldn’t have travelled if we’d thought there was any possibility of this happening’. Ok.
But you need to ask… https://t.co/BqOQnIfkTJ 31 minutes ago
Carvedphysique09 RT @MusafirNamah: #coronavirusuk Travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days, under new coronavirus travel rul… 2 hours ago
Musafir Namah #coronavirusuk Travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days, under new coronavirus trav… https://t.co/l5HuH0u58m 2 hours ago
the one contained Umm GLOBAL PANDEMIC.... lockdown for 3 months.... advice changing DAILY...... but nope, its all the goverments faul… https://t.co/rglJMntXb6 4 hours ago
Ed Cannot believe people who want to go on holiday abroad during this pandemic, it’s just crazy #Spain #Quarantine… https://t.co/lo3oJnCYYh 13 hours ago
Musafir Namah #coronavirusus Massachusetts Gov. announced an executive order in from August 1 and require travellers to the state… https://t.co/Nq7lgKOpQI 2 days ago
