Plane crash in Utah Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 4 minutes ago Small plane slams into house near Salt Lake City, Utah 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEIGHBORS IN NORTHERN UTAH..THIS AFTER A SMALL PLANESLAMMED INTO A HOME..POLICE SAY TWO ADULTS AND ANINE- MONTH-OLD BABY DIED.AN OLDER WOMAN WHO WAS INSIDETHE HOUSE IS IN CRITICALCONDITION.THIS ALL UNFOLDING IN WESTJORDAN WHICH IS A SUBURB OFSALT LAKE CITY..POLICE SAY 6 PEOPLE WEREONBOARD AT THE TIME OF THECRASH..TONIGHT ALLEGATIONS OF FAILURES