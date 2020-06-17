North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported.

The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according toNorth Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA).

It added that the person is arunaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing theborder into the North early last week.

If that person is officially declared avirus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus casewith the country steadfastly saying it has no single virus case on itsterritory, a claim questioned by outside experts.