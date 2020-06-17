Global  
 

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported.

The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according toNorth Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA).

It added that the person is arunaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing theborder into the North early last week.

If that person is officially declared avirus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus casewith the country steadfastly saying it has no single virus case on itsterritory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'

 State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.
More than 40 countries accuse North Korea of breaching U.N. sanctions

 NEW YORK — More than 40 countries accused North Korea on Friday of illicitly breaching a United Nations cap on refined petroleum imports and called for an..
U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree [Video]

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree

COVID data, defense secrets and personal data: those are just some of the things two Chinese hackers are accused of targeting in a decade-long global theft operation, according to a Department of Justice indictment made public on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion [Video]

N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion

North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a country where such problems are rarely publicized. Lauren Anthony reports

North Korea suspends military plans against South [Video]

North Korea suspends military plans against South

North Korea has decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, the official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday, as a report suggested North Korean troops were taking down loudspeakers recently reinstalled at the fortified border. Libby Hogan reports.

Dog meat: Koreans are divided over the issue

 Eating dog meat has become controversial within South Korea as growing numbers own dogs as pets.
Shares Mixed in Asia After Wall Street Advance

 Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, with the region’s biggest market in Tokyo closed for a four-day weekend. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Sydney and..
Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low

 South Korea has fallen into recession as the country reels from the impact of the coronavirus...
S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions [Video]

S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions

Pyongyang blew up a liaison office in the border town of Kaesong after days of threats of military action by the North Korean leadership.

North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ [Video]

North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ

North Korea said on June 17 that it will deploy troops to the tourist resort of Mount Kumgang and the city of Kaesong on the border.

North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report [Video]

North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report

North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16.

North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea [Video]

North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea

The South Korean defence ministry released surveillance footage of the explosion in Kaesong, which is located just over the border in North Korea.View on euronews

New Zealand Herald

Seattle Times

Deutsche Welle


Credit: CBS4 Miami
Credit: HT Digital Content
Credit: Newsflare