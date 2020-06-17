North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

|
North Korea Country in East Asia
North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.
BBC News
More than 40 countries accuse North Korea of breaching U.N. sanctionsNEW YORK — More than 40 countries accused North Korea on Friday of illicitly breaching a United Nations cap on refined petroleum imports and called for an..
WorldNews
U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44Published
Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea
N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
North Korea suspends military plans against South
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
South Korea Country in East Asia
Dog meat: Koreans are divided over the issueEating dog meat has become controversial within South Korea as growing numbers own dogs as pets.
BBC News
Shares Mixed in Asia After Wall Street AdvanceShares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, with the region’s biggest market in Tokyo closed for a four-day weekend. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Sydney and..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year lowSouth Korea has fallen into recession as the country reels from the impact of the coronavirus...
WorldNews
Kaesong Special City in North Hwanghae Province, North Korea
S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:39Published
North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 00:58Published
North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:18Published
North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:30Published
Korean Central News Agency North Korean state news agency
