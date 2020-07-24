Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas

|
Texas State in the southern United States
Hurricane Hanna batters southern TexasA disaster declaration is issued for 32 counties, amid warnings of a life-threatening storm surge.
BBC News
Major Storms Headed For Texas And Hawaii
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna's arrivalTexas braces for Hurricane Hanna's arrival
USATODAY.com
