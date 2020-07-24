Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas

Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas

Winds are hitting the coast at 140km/hr.

It's the first of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

#HannaView on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Hurricane Hanna batters southern Texas

 A disaster declaration is issued for 32 counties, amid warnings of a life-threatening storm surge.
BBC News
Major Storms Headed For Texas And Hawaii [Video]

Major Storms Headed For Texas And Hawaii

Both Texas and Hawaii are bracing for hurricanes this weekend as storms began making their way toward the states Friday night. “The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said, noting Hanna currently has wind speeds of up to 50 mph.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna's arrival

 Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna's arrival
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Hanna batters southern Texas

A disaster declaration is issued for 32 counties, amid warnings of a life-threatening storm surge.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Hanna forecast to make landfall as hurricane in South Texas Saturday [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna forecast to make landfall as hurricane in South Texas Saturday

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is monitoring several areas of interest in the tropics.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:07Published
Hurricane Warning As Tropical Storm Hanna Approaches Texas [Video]

Hurricane Warning As Tropical Storm Hanna Approaches Texas

Hanna was centered about 190 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Friday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:34Published
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast [Video]

Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast

Latest on Tropical Storm Hanna expected to become a hurricane and rain chances in North Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:52Published