Mother duck leads her babies back to canal in Japan
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Adorable footage shows a family of ducks being assisted by traffic police on the sidewalk before jumping down into a canal.

Adorable footage shows a family of ducks being assisted by traffic police on the sidewalk before jumping down into a canal.

Nagomu Nozaki said he saw the mother duck and babies walking like they were looking for something in Sendai, Japan.

So out of curiosity, he followed them and was amused by how calm they were around the cop before she leads them all back to the water.

Nagomu said: "Based on my observation I think the mother duck teaches her children survival skills on how to land safely from the ground or the water.

The clip was filmed on May 26.




