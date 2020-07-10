Watch: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listening PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in hospital

After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples for the speedy recovery. Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of their CM. The priest in Siddhivinayak temple in Ujjain was seen reciting 'Ganesh Vandana', the mantra read for special purposes. CM has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.
Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be use in the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "This is a happy moment for all of us that the Ram Temple is going to be built in Ayodhya. As promised, I offered gold brick of one kilogram to be use in the construction of the temple as gift by Mughals," said Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy. He is now waiting for the PM's call. On August 05, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples. 32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368. The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.
