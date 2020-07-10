Watch: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listening PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in hospital

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in the hospital.

He is under treatment for coronavirus infection.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive of COVID-19 on July 25.

He informed about his condition through his twitter handle.