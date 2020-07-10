Global  
 

Watch: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listening PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in hospital
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in the hospital.

He is under treatment for coronavirus infection.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive of COVID-19 on July 25.

He informed about his condition through his twitter handle.

 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday from the COVID-19 hospital.
Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj [Video]

Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj

After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples for the speedy recovery. Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of their CM. The priest in Siddhivinayak temple in Ujjain was seen reciting 'Ganesh Vandana', the mantra read for special purposes. CM has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.

Five key takeaways from PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

 Five key takeaways from the Prime Minister's 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Self-proclaimed descendant of Mughals, offers gold brick for Ram Temple [Video]

Self-proclaimed descendant of Mughals, offers gold brick for Ram Temple

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be use in the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "This is a happy moment for all of us that the Ram Temple is going to be built in Ayodhya. As promised, I offered gold brick of one kilogram to be use in the construction of the temple as gift by Mughals," said Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy. He is now waiting for the PM's call. On August 05, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected [Video]

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples. 32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368. The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Shivraj Chouhan made the announcement in a series of tweets. "My dear countrymen, I had symptoms of..

Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News

Rebel Sachin Pilot today denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi and remained unresponsive to Congress attempts to pacify him even as chief adversary Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, made it..

PM Modi inaugurates 750 MW Solar Project set up in MP's Rewa [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 750 MW Solar Project set up in MP's Rewa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing on July 10. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several union ministers took part in..

