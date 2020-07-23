COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples

COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples.

Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday.

Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths.

To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.