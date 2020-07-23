COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples

India has reported single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in India in the last 24 hours, with this India has crossed 13 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 24 is 1,58,49,068. ICMR has conducted over 4 lakh tests in last 24 hours, which is highest in single day so far.
India has reported highest single-day spike of 49,310 positive cases and 740 deaths in last 24 hours. According to Health Ministry, the total COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases at 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to July 23 stands at 1,54,28,170, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 25 flagged off 25 ambulances in Mumbai. These ambulances will offer services in helping COVID patients in Bandra Kurla Complex. Ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art equipments including life assistance services. Chief Minister Thackeray was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab.
Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples. 32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368. The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.
'Janta Curfew' imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and July 26, to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, essential services will remain functional in the city. Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths last day (July 24). The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 discharged cases and 13,132 deaths so far.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and Nagpur have developed a smart-wristband for COVID positive and suspected patients. The low-cost band helps in tracking and monitoring. "This band which helps in tracking and monitoring positive patients is valid in today's COVID-19 era. It will also help to track patients in quarantine," said AIIMS (Nagpur) director, Vibha Dutta.