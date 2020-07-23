Global  
 

COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples.

Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday.

Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths.

To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.

Video: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at COVID-19 hospital

 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday from the COVID-19 hospital.
DNA

WA premier slams Palmer over COVID claim

 Billionaire mining magnate Clive Palmer has been lashed as selfish by Western Australia's premier after labelling the coronavirus pandemic a "beat-up".
SBS

'I know you're over this but do the right thing': Daniel Andrews urges young Victorians to change their behaviour

 The Victorian premier has begged young people not to rationalise small gatherings with their friends thinking they are immune from COVID-19, with eight people..
SBS

COVID-19 cases in India crosses 13 lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19 cases in India crosses 13 lakh mark

India has reported single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in India in the last 24 hours, with this India has crossed 13 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 24 is 1,58,49,068. ICMR has conducted over 4 lakh tests in last 24 hours, which is highest in single day so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Cabinet Secretary reviews COVID-19 management strategy in nine states showing rise in active cases

 A high-level virtual review meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the nine states that are..
DNA
COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 49,310 positive cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 49,310 positive cases

India has reported highest single-day spike of 49,310 positive cases and 740 deaths in last 24 hours. According to Health Ministry, the total COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases at 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated and 30,601 deaths. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to July 23 stands at 1,54,28,170, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

CM Thackeray flags off 25 advanced life support ambulances in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

CM Thackeray flags off 25 advanced life support ambulances in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 25 flagged off 25 ambulances in Mumbai. These ambulances will offer services in helping COVID patients in Bandra Kurla Complex. Ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art equipments including life assistance services. Chief Minister Thackeray was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published
COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected [Video]

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples. 32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368. The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Nagpur observes 'Janta Curfew' on weekend [Video]

Nagpur observes 'Janta Curfew' on weekend

'Janta Curfew' imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and July 26, to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, essential services will remain functional in the city. Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths last day (July 24). The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 discharged cases and 13,132 deaths so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

'Janta curfew' in Nagpur on Saturday, Sunday; essential services to remain functional

 Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the imposition of 'janta curfew' on July 25 and 26 to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
DNA
AIIMS, IIT develop smart-wristband to monitor and track COVID patients [Video]

AIIMS, IIT develop smart-wristband to monitor and track COVID patients

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and Nagpur have developed a smart-wristband for COVID positive and suspected patients. The low-cost band helps in tracking and monitoring. "This band which helps in tracking and monitoring positive patients is valid in today's COVID-19 era. It will also help to track patients in quarantine," said AIIMS (Nagpur) director, Vibha Dutta.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published
Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
