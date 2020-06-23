Israel's protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
Record numbers of coronavirus cases in every global regionLondon: Almost 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the past week, around double the number that did so the..
WorldNews
Israel strikes Syrian army positions in retaliatory attack, army saysThe Israeli military on Friday said its helicopters struck Syrian army targets in response to mortars fired toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. "A number..
WorldNews
India briefs Israel about border row with China, decides to further strengthen bilateral military tiesThe two countries also decided to further strengthen their already expansive military ties during the telephonic conversation between defence minister Rajnath..
IndiaTimes
Border row with China figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with Israeli defence ministerDefence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz during which India's border row with..
IndiaTimes
Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
Israeli police use water cannon at anti-Netanyahu protestIsraeli police deployed water cannon and arrested 55 people overnight at a protest in Jerusalem against the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic...
WorldNews
Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
How is Netanyahu going to be PM once his trial begins? - analysisAttorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, upon indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, famously praised him as “a man of many talents” who can perform many..
WorldNews
Israelis protest against Netanyahu, gov't handling of COVID-19
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources