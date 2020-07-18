Selma bids farewell to John Lewis

|
Celebrating John Lewis: Civil rights activists share stories in Selma memorial serviceRep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.
In Selma, tributes to Rep. John Lewis and calls to protect his voting rights legacyRep. John Lewis was honored in a church that became a landmark of the movement the civil rights hero was so deeply tied to.
Martin Luther King III: John Lewis reunited with MLK on other sideMartin Luther King III imagines the sweet reunion between his parents and Rep. John Lewis on the other side.
Live updates: John Lewis funeral services in Alabama on SaturdayJohn Lewis is being honored over six days, beginning in his hometown of Troy as well as Selma, Montgomery, D.C. and Atlanta.
Troy, Alabama, honors native son Rep. John LewisA family and hometown on Saturday celebrated the life of John Lewis, a civil rights icon who rose from "humble beginnings" to change the nation.
From Alabama to the Capitol, the Journey to Honor John LewisFamily and friends gathered to remember the civil rights figure.
John Lewis, Son of Alabama, Makes His Last Journey HomeDays of memorials for the congressman and civil rights figure began in Troy, the small Alabama town where he was raised. “Rest well,” one of his sisters..
