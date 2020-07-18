Global  
 

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.

Celebrating John Lewis: Civil rights activists share stories in Selma memorial service

 Rep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.
 
USATODAY.com

In Selma, tributes to Rep. John Lewis and calls to protect his voting rights legacy

 Rep. John Lewis was honored in a church that became a landmark of the movement the civil rights hero was so deeply tied to.
USATODAY.com

Martin Luther King III: John Lewis reunited with MLK on other side

 Martin Luther King III imagines the sweet reunion between his parents and Rep. John Lewis on the other side.
 
USATODAY.com

Live updates: John Lewis funeral services in Alabama on Saturday

 John Lewis is being honored over six days, beginning in his hometown of Troy as well as Selma, Montgomery, D.C. and Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Troy, Alabama, honors native son Rep. John Lewis

 A family and hometown on Saturday celebrated the life of John Lewis, a civil rights icon who rose from "humble beginnings" to change the nation.
 
USATODAY.com

From Alabama to the Capitol, the Journey to Honor John Lewis

 Family and friends gathered to remember the civil rights figure.
NYTimes.com

John Lewis, Son of Alabama, Makes His Last Journey Home

 Days of memorials for the congressman and civil rights figure began in Troy, the small Alabama town where he was raised. “Rest well,” one of his sisters..
NYTimes.com

Veteran CBS News reporter Bill Plante reflects on covering civil rights icon John Lewis

In 1965, then 25-year-old John Lewis helped lead a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. It marked...
CBS News - Published

John Lewis’ legacy shaped in 1965 on ‘Bloody Sunday’

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — John Lewis saw the line of Alabama state troopers a few hundred yards away as he...
Seattle Times - Published

Calls grow to rename Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge after John Lewis. Some civil rights veterans say no.

"They weren't marching to change a symbol. They were marching to change a system," Selma Mayor Darrio...
USATODAY.com - Published


Events Honoring John Lewis Begin In Alabama

Six days of events honoring the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis began Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Albama; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
6 Days Of Ceremonies Planned To Honor Congressman John Lewis

Make sure you keep with CBS3 for all of the celebration of life ceremonies planned for Congressman Lewis.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:16Published
SPOTLIGHT ON CAPITAL CIG GLEANERS JOHN LEWIS

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 23:01Published