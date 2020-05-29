Fans return to live sport at The Oval Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:37s - Published 3 minutes ago Fans return to live sport at The Oval Sky News correspondent Sadiya Chowdhury reports from The Oval where 1,000 fans are attending Surrey's friendly against Middlesex as part of the return of crowds to live sport amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Aiden moore 'Fans return to live sport in England in Oval trial' https://t.co/HCkD8F4914 11 minutes ago Sports Pundit The return of the fan! 🏏 Surrey vs Middlesex. 🏟 First time fans will be able to attend a live sport event in Eng… https://t.co/fW9hwddqG5 1 hour ago Andy Surtees @rstposh @DMAC102 @JasonDavidNeale 2/2 trying to return fans to sport when the goalposts(couldn’t resist the pun. S… https://t.co/r3qTQD39Kc 3 hours ago Michael 🌹🏆 RT @BBCSport: Crowds return to live sport this weekend, with the Oval welcoming 1,000 fans back to watch cricket. Other pilots will follow… 2 days ago