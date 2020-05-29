Global  
 

Fans return to live sport at The Oval
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Fans return to live sport at The Oval

Fans return to live sport at The Oval

Sky News correspondent Sadiya Chowdhury reports from The Oval where 1,000 fans are attending Surrey's friendly against Middlesex as part of the return of crowds to live sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

