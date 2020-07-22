'Angel City venture great for women's football'

Jayne Ludlow and Sue Smith react to news that LA-based Angel City FC will be an NWSL expansion team backed by Hollywood stars and Serena Williams.

Ian Ferris Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says the new female majority-owned LA-based team being backed by Serena Williams will he… https://t.co/4EasJyMpNE 22 hours ago

Women's Football Supporters Podcast 🎙 RT @FerrisIF : Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says the new female majority-owned LA-based team being backed by Serena Williams will help grow th… 18 hours ago