'Angel City venture great for women's football'
Jayne Ludlow and Sue Smith react to news that LA-based Angel City FC will be an NWSL expansion team backed by Hollywood stars and Serena Williams.
Women's Football Supporters Podcast 🎙 RT @FerrisIF: Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says the new female majority-owned LA-based team being backed by Serena Williams will help grow th… 18 hours ago
Ian Ferris Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says the new female majority-owned LA-based team being backed by Serena Williams will he… https://t.co/4EasJyMpNE 22 hours ago
'Ventures like Angel City good for women's football'Jayne Ludlow reacts to news that Los Angeles based Angel City FC have been confirmed as an NWSL expansion team with plenty of star-studded backers.
Natalie Portman And Serena Williams Invest In LA Soccer TeamSerena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian are part of a group that will own the newest soccer team in the U.S. According to CNN, Natalie Portman is also part of the majority woman founded..