Stevie Nicks regrets not sharing a stage with Peter Green

The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green - https://t.co/7wq818DDKY 1 hour ago
maureen madden Peter Green https://t.co/A6SXhTriCd Oh my goodness a legend has passed, I'm so sad. I loved listening to Peter Gree… https://t.co/CPFYN674sY 2 hours ago
WomansBuzz Stevie Nicks regrets not sharing the stage with Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green https://t.co/quvHlw7AIi 2 hours ago
Echoingwalls Music Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green - The Fleetwood Mac co-founder recently passed away age… https://t.co/EmthNZmAcq 3 hours ago
gen21 Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green The Fleetwood Mac co-founder recently passed away age 7… https://t.co/F3CKWJXBrA 3 hours ago
Amigo Music 🇬🇧 - @MusicNewsWeb - Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green https://t.co/ckAHvOfu5k 3 hours ago
The Ultimate UK Chart Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green https://t.co/7JYuX30q9S 4 hours ago
Riley Camryn fan account Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green https://t.co/qO4C3RQJvR #RileyCamryn https://t.co/bqxBw2ixbi 4 hours ago
Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73. A statementfrom Swan Turton solicitors, acting on behalf of the family, confirmed thenews on Saturday. It said: “It is with great..
A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has diedIt has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist..