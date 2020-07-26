Bear Tries to Enter Visitors Truck

Occurred on July 21, 2020 / Gatlinburg, Tennessee, USAInfo from Licensor: "My husband and I are redecorating our Gatlinburg vacation rental chalet.

We listed several furniture items for sale.

The guy in the truck came to buy a few of our pieces.

The Bear came strolling through as he and my husband were loading the furniture.

The bear first came close to me on the deck and then went down to the driveway.

The guy jumped in his car to get out of the way of the bear.

Every time he tried to lock the doors, the bear would open his truck doors.

My husband eventually shooed the bear away, but the bear went to the driver’s side of the truck and started to climb in the back seat."