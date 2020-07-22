'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father

As the nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India's victory in Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra's father GL Batra commented over current events happening in eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China's incursion.

While remembering the Kargil war victory and his son's selfless service to nation, GL Batra said, "We should not tolerate the Chinese incursions into Indian territories' Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour on August 15,1999.

Father of Saurabh Kalia, who received the mutilated body of his son, NK Kalia saluted all the soldiers protecting the nation's boundary devotedly.

Captain Kalia was newly commissioned into the Indian Army and was 22-year-old then.The Kargil war was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir.