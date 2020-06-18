Global  
 

Government defends Spain quarantine move
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Government defends Spain quarantine move

Government defends Spain quarantine move

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defends the new rules requiring passengersarriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days, after the popularholiday destination reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

Shadow healthsecretary Jon Ashworth called the handling of the new measures "shambolic".

Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers [Video]

Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government "appreciates" the disruption for travellers to and from Spain but describes the need for a "targeted intervention" to travel advice as "absolutely crucial". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Dominic Raab warns of 'summer of uncertainty' after air bridge to Spain pulled with hours notice

 Labour criticises sudden decision to reimpose qurantine for European country as 'shambolic'
Independent

China set to block UK's offer of citizenship to Hong Kong residents

 Dominic Raab had conceded that - if Beijing refused to co-operate - 'there would be little we could do to coercively force them'
Independent

UK government quietly cuts international aid by £2.9 billion as MPs leave parliament for summer

 Dominic Raab accused of 'callous' move in time of international emergency
Independent

Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes [Video]

Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Ashworth: Leicester lockdown isn’t an ‘imminent solution’ [Video]

Ashworth: Leicester lockdown isn’t an ‘imminent solution’

Jon Ashworth has said after a briefing with Matt Hancock they agreed a local lockdown in Leicester wasn’t and imminent solution. The shadow health secretary added that ministers haven’t given clarity on what a local lockdown means. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published
Ashworth questions practicality of two-metre rule [Video]

Ashworth questions practicality of two-metre rule

Jonathan Ashworth has questioned the practicality of the current two-metre social distancing rule. The shadow health secretary said: “I’ve always said we should do whatever it takes to contain this virus, but measures have to be practical and realistic”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK's 'kneejerk' move - Tourists must quarantine on return home from Spain

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK's 'kneejerk' move - Tourists must quarantine on return home from Spain Tens of thousands of British tourists in Spain have had their holidays thrown into disarray after the...
New Zealand Herald - Published


