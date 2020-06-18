Government defends Spain quarantine move

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defends the new rules requiring passengersarriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days, after the popularholiday destination reported a spike in coronavirus cases.
Shadow healthsecretary Jon Ashworth called the handling of the new measures "shambolic".
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government "appreciates" the disruption for travellers to and from Spain but describes the need for a "targeted intervention" to travel advice as "absolutely crucial". Report by Jonesia.
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".
Jon Ashworth has said after a briefing with Matt Hancock they agreed a local lockdown in Leicester wasn't and imminent solution. The shadow health secretary added that ministers haven't given clarity on what a local lockdown means. Report by Browna.
Jonathan Ashworth has questioned the practicality of the current two-metre social distancing rule. The shadow health secretary said: "I've always said we should do whatever it takes to contain this virus, but measures have to be practical and realistic". Report by Jonesia.
Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said..