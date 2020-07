Man saved at last second by SUV as digger speeds towards him in India

This was the heartstopping moment a man on a motorbike was saved from being crushed by a digger as it lost control before an SUV crashed into it.

Footage shot on July 25 in Malappuram, India, shows the moment the biker was miraculously saved after a freak accident.

"Mohammed Salih, a native of Perinthalmanna in Malappuram escaped from an accident miraculously.

An earthmover was about to run over him when a speeding SUV crashed into its side, saving him by a whisker," the filmer told Newsflare.