10-year-old girl killed in vehicle rollover accident in Warren
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:37s
10-year-old girl killed in vehicle rollover accident in Warren

10-year-old girl killed in vehicle rollover accident in Warren

Police have confirmed a 10-year-old girl has died in a vehicle accident in Warren Saturday morning.

The accident happened at 10 Mile and Ryan and involved a dump truck hauling a loader and a vehicle with a mother and child inside.

