10-year-old girl killed in vehicle rollover accident in Warren Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:37s - Published 6 minutes ago 10-year-old girl killed in vehicle rollover accident in Warren Police have confirmed a 10-year-old girl has died in a vehicle accident in Warren Saturday morning. The accident happened at 10 Mile and Ryan and involved a dump truck hauling a loader and a vehicle with a mother and child inside. 0

Bill @sourpatchlyds @JoeSilverman7 Stopping someone in traffic, mobbing their vehicle while holding a rifle isn't consid… https://t.co/ap9qv1e6C5 56 seconds ago JJ🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @detroitnews: A 10-year-old girl was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in Warren when a front-end loader rolled off a trailer and onto… 4 hours ago The Detroit News A 10-year-old girl was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in Warren when a front-end loader rolled off a trailer an… https://t.co/ORDvmxM7mY 4 hours ago WILX News 10 Police say a construction vehicle fell from a trailer onto a car at a suburban Detroit intersection and killed a 10… https://t.co/lQOATWo645 10 hours ago