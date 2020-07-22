Global  
 

US election - 100 days to go: Trump polling six points behind Biden
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Why Trump Has Changed His Tune About COVID-19 [Video]

Why Trump Has Changed His Tune About COVID-19

After months of denial, President Donald Trump has finally begun to acknowledge the grim reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. President Donald Trump White House press briefing It took a surge of nearly two million coronavirus cases over the last month — and the spate of devastating polls that ensued -- for Trump to pivot. Trump is now trailing Biden by double digits with an average deficit of 12 percentage points.

Credit: Wochit News
Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election [Video]

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election

(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage over President Donald Trump in the polls. A look at history reveals that while Biden's clearly the favorite, his victory is not assured in an unprecedented election. 1.

Credit: Wochit News

A 2020 Question 100 Days Out: Will the Elections Be Free and Fair?

 President Trump baselessly rages about voter fraud, while Joe Biden warns of foreign interference.
NYTimes.com
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump [Video]

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump

Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is part of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term health of the Republican Party. They are actively supporting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November's election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Sources Say Trump Is Fuming Over Esper's Ban Of Confederate Flag On US Military Bases [Video]

Sources Say Trump Is Fuming Over Esper's Ban Of Confederate Flag On US Military Bases

Not for the first time, President Donald Trump erupted late last week. This time it was in response to a move made by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Esper had issued a new military-wide directive that was a de facto ban on the display of the Confederate flag. CNN reports sources say Trump was fuming over Esper's carefully worded memo that did not mention the flag by name. However, he effectively banned it from being flown on military installations by not naming it.

Credit: Wochit News
Trump Is Backpedalling On All Things COVID-19, Except The One Thing That Could Make Him Lose [Video]

Trump Is Backpedalling On All Things COVID-19, Except The One Thing That Could Make Him Lose

President Donald Trump has apparently done a one-eighty on key coronavirus topics. He's begun encouraging the wearing of masks and has backed out of holding the GOP convention in Florida. Trump seems determined to salvage his reelection campaign. However, he's made one exception--and it's a big one: school reopenings. According to CNN, the political risks of Trump's back-to-school gamble are perhaps the greatest.

Credit: Wochit News

Will Trump’s Abrupt Shift on Coronavirus Re-energize His Campaign?

 President Trump’s cancellation of the convention in Florida and sudden embrace of masks may signal his acceptance of a political landscape transformed by the..
NYTimes.com

US election: Trump's deficit to Biden remains at six points [Video]

US election: Trump's deficit to Biden remains at six points

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to six points [Video]

US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to six points

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump [Video]

Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump

[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who..

Credit: Reuters Studio