US election - 100 days to go: Trump polling six points behind Biden

After months of denial, President Donald Trump has finally begun to acknowledge the grim reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. President Donald Trump White House press briefing It took a surge of nearly two million coronavirus cases over the last month — and the spate of devastating polls that ensued -- for Trump to pivot. Trump is now trailing Biden by double digits with an average deficit of 12 percentage points.
(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage over President Donald Trump in the polls. A look at history reveals that while Biden's clearly the favorite, his victory is not assured in an unprecedented election. 1.
Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is part of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term health of the Republican Party. They are actively supporting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November's election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Not for the first time, President Donald Trump erupted late last week. This time it was in response to a move made by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Esper had issued a new military-wide directive that was a de facto ban on the display of the Confederate flag. CNN reports sources say Trump was fuming over Esper's carefully worded memo that did not mention the flag by name. However, he effectively banned it from being flown on military installations by not naming it.
President Donald Trump has apparently done a one-eighty on key coronavirus topics. He's begun encouraging the wearing of masks and has backed out of holding the GOP convention in Florida. Trump seems determined to salvage his reelection campaign. However, he's made one exception--and it's a big one: school reopenings. According to CNN, the political risks of Trump's back-to-school gamble are perhaps the greatest.
[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who..