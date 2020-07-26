Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers

Nation celebrated Vijay Diwas on Sunday.

The Indian Army commemorated 21 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999 as it joined the nation in remembering the heroes of Operation Vijay.

The Army released a video on the occasion.

The video showcased indomitable valour and sacrifice of the soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers and asserted that wars are fought not just on borders but on many fronts within the country too.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the sacrifices and the valour of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan and said, their sacrifice will always work as a 'motivating power for us'.

Singh, along with MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs, paid tributes to the fallen soldiers who fought valiantly during Kargil War at National War Memorial.

India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to rekindle pride of jawans who took part in Operation Vijay.

Kargil Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Live updates: 21 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Tweets about this

PhilDeCarolis

Phil De Carolis RT @EconomicTimes: "I congratulate all Indian citizens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifices made by soldiers, which helped… 42 seconds ago

piyushraj2550

piyush shabran RT @ArpitaGiri12: Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had tocarry some biers. A tribute to the martyrs of India Kargil Vijay Diwas,a day to… 43 seconds ago

raj_kumar_29000

Raj Kumar Kargin Vijay Diwas illustration designed by Raj Kumar, remembering all the soliders who sacrificed their life for m… https://t.co/IqHVPUIPNj 51 seconds ago

jasdeepkh

Jasdeep Singh RT @republic: Kargil Vijay Diwas: France pays tribute to Indian Army; cites Indo-France defence ties https://t.co/7jGoLjlmAH 1 minute ago

BRIJESH39713310

बृजेश पाण्डेय RT @rsprasad: Let us remember the bravery and courage of our Indian Armed Forces who made supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War. Particip… 1 minute ago

Vijayg_indian

[email protected] Patriot RT @AskAnshul: Kargil war : 1) Our soldiers fought under temperature -10°C 2) IAF used air power at the height of 32,000 feet for first t… 2 minutes ago

Susmita73689003

Susmita Saha RT @Jishnu_Devvarma: Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day of heartfelt pride and honour for all the countrymen as well as the brave Indian soldiers,… 3 minutes ago

abhinavrajanant

Abhinav Raj (Anant) RT @NSSBihar: Kargil Vijay Diwas, A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. Tribute and Salute to ou… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘Kargil war was a unique mix of inspiration and valour’: JP Nadda [Video]

‘Kargil war was a unique mix of inspiration and valour’: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said that the Kargil War of 1999 was a unique mix of inspiration and valour. While addressing a gathering on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Nadda said, “It..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:48Published
'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father [Video]

'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father

As the nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India's victory in Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra's father GL Batra commented over current events happening in eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:22Published
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19 [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. He hailed the efforts of people of Jammu and Kashmir on fighting against COVID-19. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published