Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers

Nation celebrated Vijay Diwas on Sunday.

The Indian Army commemorated 21 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999 as it joined the nation in remembering the heroes of Operation Vijay.

The Army released a video on the occasion.

The video showcased indomitable valour and sacrifice of the soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers and asserted that wars are fought not just on borders but on many fronts within the country too.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the sacrifices and the valour of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan and said, their sacrifice will always work as a 'motivating power for us'.

Singh, along with MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs, paid tributes to the fallen soldiers who fought valiantly during Kargil War at National War Memorial.

India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to rekindle pride of jawans who took part in Operation Vijay.

Kargil Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.