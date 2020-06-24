Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast

|
Texas State in the southern United States
‘You Do the Right Things, and Still You Get It’A Texas family tried to ward off the virus. But as cases in the state soared and debates about masks and distancing raged, there was only so much they could..
NYTimes.com
How Coronavirus Ravaged One Houston FamilyCoronavirus numbers have shot up across the country. A family in Texas, a virus hot spot, describe how the illness quickly spread among them and hospitalized..
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infantsAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus. Corpus Christi Nueces County Public..
WorldNews
Enormous 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' Heading to the US Gulf Coast
