Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast

Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.

‘You Do the Right Things, and Still You Get It’

 A Texas family tried to ward off the virus. But as cases in the state soared and debates about masks and distancing raged, there was only so much they could..
NYTimes.com

How Coronavirus Ravaged One Houston Family

 Coronavirus numbers have shot up across the country. A family in Texas, a virus hot spot, describe how the illness quickly spread among them and hospitalized..
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas [Video]

Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas

Winds are hitting the coast at 140km/hr. It's the first of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. #HannaView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infants

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus. Corpus Christi Nueces County Public..
WorldNews
Enormous 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' Heading to the US Gulf Coast [Video]

Enormous 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' Heading to the US Gulf Coast

According to Accuweather, the cloud is journeying thousands of miles over the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara Desert.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

Hurricane Hanna hits eastern coast of Texas

Hurricane Hanna hit the Padre Island in eastern Texas on Saturday, with winds reaching up to 90 miles...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayJerusalem Post


Hanna becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season, heads toward Texas coast

Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday, moving toward the Texas coast and...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2CBC.caDeutsche Welle


Tropical cyclones are approaching Texas, Hawaii and the Caribbean: What to know this weekend

Tropical Storm Hanna is approaching the Texas coast, Hurricane Douglas is headed for Hawaii and...
USATODAY.com - Published


