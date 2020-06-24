Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases. 0

