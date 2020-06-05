Global  
 

Flag hoisting ceremony of 'Aadi Brahmotsavam Festival' held in Madurai
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s
The flag hoisting ceremony of the 'Aadi Brahmotsavam Festival' held at Lord Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Madurai on July 26.

The entry of devotees is not allowed at the temple due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Priests and temple officials attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

