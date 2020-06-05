Flag hoisting ceremony of 'Aadi Brahmotsavam Festival' held in Madurai



Rangan, Madurai based elephant owner claims facing hardship amid COVID lockdown. Rangan's family has been raising elephants at home for four generations. Elephants were hired for temple events, weddings and govt functions but now there is no income due to pandemic. He urged state government to provide free food for the elephants. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published on January 1, 1970 Idol makers' livelihood affected for not getting orders ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi



The businesses of idol makers have been affected badly in Tamil Nadu's Madurai amid coronavirus pandemic. Ganesh idols makers haven't got any orders ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The businesses of idol makers have gone down in Vilacheri Village of Madurai district due to COVID-19 outbreak. They are dependent on festivals in order to earn their livelihood. While speaking to ANI, an idol maker Alagar said, "Every year we get orders for big idols but this year due to COVID-19 restriction we didn't get any order." "We are facing difficulties as we depend on festivals for our livelihood. This year we are making small idols but we are not sure if we can sell them in the market," he added. There are over 57,070 active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:40 Published on January 1, 1970 CB-CID submits status report to Madras High Court in Tuticorin custodial death case In suo-moto hearings of Jayaraj-Bennix death case, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has passed several orders to speed up the delivery of justice.

DNA 5 days ago